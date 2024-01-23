90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm has plenty of love for most of the cast members in the ​TLC franchise, but there’s a couple of women he admits to having a bit of a crush on.

“I don’t want to just pick one. I would say I’ve never got to meet her in person, but I think it’s Paola [Mayfield]. She’s wrestling now. She is intriguing to me,” Tim, 43, exclusively tells In Touch about Paola, who now works as a pro wrestler. ​“Of course, people are like, ‘Oh, she’s from Colombia,’ and everybody thinks I’m obsessed with Colombian women, but I love wrestling. I’ve actually watched some of her matches and she really dove into a very hard sport. Even though it’s fake and has a predetermined outcome, the athleticism in it is very, very real. And I really respect that about her.”

However, Paola — who fans first met in 90 Day Fiancé season 1 in 2013​ — isn’t the only woman from the 90 Day Fiancé cast that Tim has a crush on. In fact, the North Carolina native thinks there’s “a lot of attractive women on 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs.”

“I’ve been telling people lately, Sophie [Sierra] is actually not my type by typical ‘Tim standards,’ but she’s very attractive,” Tim says. “I’m not normally attracted to British accents, but I think that her accent is very attractive.”

When asked to play Kiss, Marry, Kill, with the choices of 90 Fiancé stars Angela Deem, Jasmine Pineda and Natalie Mordovtseva, Tim has trouble making a decision.

TLC/YouTube

“I actually love Natalie. I think Natalie is very misunderstood,” Tim admits. “She’s a very sweet girl. I’ve met Jasmine and I’ve met Angela. I’ve got to say Angela has always been very nice to me. So, actually out of the three, I hate to say it, but I would probably kill Jasmine, marry, Natalie and Kiss Angela.”

“There’s no combination that’s going to be exactly right with those three,” Tim continues. “I guess if I had to pick, there’s no way I’m marrying Jasmine. So, I’d marry Angela or Natalie. And Natalie’s crazy too, I love Natalie death, but she’s bats–t, there’s no doubt about it, but she’s sweet. I just don’t know Jasmine that well, but I definitely think that she’s got some crazy in her.”

TLC/YouTube

Tim quickly became a fan favorite of the popular TLC reality series when he first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3. At the time, he was dating Jeniffer Tarazona, but the two called it quits shortly after filming ended. However, his friendship with his ex-fiancée Veronica Rodriguez delighted fans with their witty banter and the two of them were asked to become commentators for 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk. Now, Tim is back in the dating scene and the world of reality TV in 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.