90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle took to Instagram with a new photo from his family reunion in Brazil on Tuesday, November 3, following his reconciliation with pregnant wife Karine Staehle (née Martins).

The soon-to-be father of two, 37, was smiling while seated alongside several of his spouse’s relatives in the portrait. Karine, 23, who was holding their 19-month-old son, Pierre, also appeared to be in bliss during the dinner gathering.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

After nearly ending their relationship this summer, the TLC couple are now going strong again. Paul even shared a short and sweet message to celebrate their wedding anniversary, admitting that it has been “one hell of a rollercoaster ride.”

The season 5 duo recently had a blast dressing up for Halloween together in new photos he shared on his page. Karine and Paul opted to go as a steampunk couple while their toddler donned a cute baby Yoda costume for the holiday fun.

Karine and Paul’s hot and cold romance has certainly kept fans on the edge of their seats. In July, drama between them reached a boiling point. Cops were called twice to the couple’s home in Louisville, Kentucky, after an altercation because he allegedly saw her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about “child support and divorce.”

Courtesy of @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

“You’re not taking my son out of the country,” Paul yelled in the now-deleted video he posted on Instagram Live. “If I have to, I’ll release him to a judge,” he told Karine.

After the explosive tension, Paul and Karine filed for restraining orders against each other in August and both were granted, forcing them to stay 500 feet away from each other. Things seemed to simmer down between them in the following weeks as In Touch exclusively confirmed both parties agreed to dismiss their Emergency Protective Orders [EPOs] on September 30.

Amid that legal development, the two also canceled the upcoming December 3 custody hearing they had scheduled for Pierre.

Paul confirmed they were back on good terms by sharing a portrait on October 14, giving the first peek at Karine’s baby bump amid her pregnancy with their second child. After briefly reuniting in Kentucky, they ventured over to Brazil together.