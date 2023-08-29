90 Day Fiance’s Paola on Why TLC Cast Gets Plastic Surgery

90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield opened up about why she thinks TLC stars undergo plastic surgery following their time on the franchise, exclusively telling In Touch in a video interview that outside critics are to blame.

“I feel like we get judged so much that like, I feel like our insecurities come into play,” Paola, 35, says of her and her fellow TLC costars. “When people point out the things that you maybe have seen and noticed, it’s like, ‘OK,’ I look at myself and I’m like, ‘This is who I am,’ I can’t do anything about it. But then when people start pointing [it] out so much, you’re just like, OK, lemme try to do something.”

The season 1 alum also opens up about her recent breast augmentation surgery, where she shockingly learned that her current implants were made of silicone, a material that had been discontinued due to them being known to cause cancer.

“I did them ten years ago. They told me they were saline and when I talked to Dr. Azad, he told me like, that they were not, that they were silicone,” she explains of her current Florida-based surgeon, Dr. Kamran Asad. “My surgery was supposed to be an hour and a half and it took three hours and a half because of how bad they were, like the condition.”

She notes that husband Russ Mayfield — who she will celebrate her 10-year anniversary with next month — was very encouraging of her doing the procedure.

“Everybody knows that my husband is very supportive. He told me that, yeah, I needed the change because after having a baby, even when you have breasts, like having a baby, it definitely changed your body a lot,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum gushes about her husband. “He keep reminding me that I’m not ready on September. It’s October. Oh my goodness. He’s like, ‘Stop telling people that you are going to, to be ready for September.’”

The TLC alum also admits she came into this experience much differently than she previously had 10 years back during her first surgery.

“When you are that young, I feel like you don’t think about the outcome. Like what could go wrong? You just have this excitement. You got new boobs,” the Florida resident says as she looks back on her first time under the knife. “But now that I’m in this age, I feel like I overthink like, oh my gosh, I don’t wanna die. My son please. Ahh, please, I want to survive the anesthesia.”

Paola made her debut on the inaugural season of 90 Day Fiancé in January 2014, alongside her now-husband. Viewers watched as the brunette beauty left her life in Colombia to assimilate into Russ’ small-town lifestyle in Oklahoma. They wed in October 2013 before welcoming their first son, Axel, in January 2019.

After starting their life near Russ’ family in Oklahoma, the pair relocated to Miami before eventually settling in Orlando, Florida.