90 Day Fiancé alum Mohamed Jbali’s new wife, Jillian Jbali, was married once before she tied the knot with the TLC personality, In Touch exclusively confirms.

Jillian filed for divorce from her ex-husband in Mecklenburg District Court in North Carolina on September 8, 2020, according to legal documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. It appears the former couple did not have any children together as no child support was requested. The split was later granted on December 17, 2020.

In Touch exclusively confirmed the identity of Mohamed’s new American wife on April 3. The exclusive information broke two days after the Tunisia native shared their first family picture on April 1, where he established in a response to a fan that the woman tending to the child was his wife and mother of his child.

“The only dream a person should pursue is a … Happy family!” Mohamed captioned the photo via Instagram. In the snap, the truck driver took a candid selfie in a busy restaurant while his wife carefully tended to their son.

While not much is known about his new family life, Mohamed and Jillian live in North Carolina and their due date for baby No. 1 was December 6, 2023, according to a baby registry viewed by In Touch.

Mohamed first ignited rumors he welcomed baby No. 1 in late January after he shared a cryptic selfie with the head of a newborn peeking out the bottom of the frame. “New phase in life,” the reality TV personality captioned the snap on January 29.

It wasn’t until three days before Valentine’s Day that Mohamed publicly confirmed he became a father. “Valentine’s Day came early!” he shared alongside several photos on February 11. “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and all my family and friends and the two most loved ones.” In a carousel of photos, Mohamed showed off a red envelope dedicated to “Habibi,” which translates to “my love” in Arabic. The next slide featured a baby dressed in a black striped onesie with matching teddy bear slippers.

Mohamed is most known for his tumultuous relationship with Danielle Jbali, documented on the TLC franchise in 2014. The pair — who share a 15-year age difference — met in a chat room and filed for their K-1 visa after spending only two weeks together in person.

Upon Mohamed’s arrival from overseas, Danielle’s family immediately questioned her future husband’s intentions. Their suspicions were seemingly confirmed when Mohamed left Danielle, 50, only two months after receiving his green card.

The drama only intensified during their appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where Mohamed insinuated that he rejected physical contact with Danielle due to her having an STD. Danielle denied the rumors and tried to get him deported back to Tunisia after feeling used by him.

Since their 2017 divorce, the pair have made amends to their relationship, with Danielle exclusively telling In Touch that she wanted nothing but the best for her ex and his new family.

“I have known her name since January this year,” the Ohio native told In Touch on April 5. “We talk privately and he has shared a photo of the baby with me. The baby is a boy and he is precious.”