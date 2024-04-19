90 Day Fiancé alum Mohamed Jbali owes nearly $400 in unpaid state taxes, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The TLC personality, 29, was hit with a lien by the State of Indiana for $391, which was filed on October 31, 2021, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

Mohamed was also sued in Indiana for an unpaid car loan of $7,013.61 on March 23, 2022. The case was later dropped after the auto company filed a motion to dismiss the court proceedings.

Mohamed arrived in the United States in 2014 on a K-1 visa, filed by his ex-wife, Danielle Jbali. The K-1 visa turned into a green card after the American citizen files an affidavit of support, which lasts until the immigrant completes 40 quarters of work (usually 10 years), according to the United States Government. Even though Mohamed and Danielle divorced in 2018, the affidavit of support might mean Danielle could be on the hook for Mohamed financially.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

However, Nicole Green of Robert Hall and Associates exclusively tells In Touch that Danielle likely wouldn’t be held responsible for her ex’s debt.

“I would assume that she has been filing her taxes separate from him as they have been divorced for 5 years,” the tax consultant, who does not represent either party, explains. “Really the only time you are responsible for your partner’s taxes is when you are filing jointly. A way around that would be to use the filing status married filing separately.”

In regards to Mohamed’s status as a permanent resident of the U.S., Nicole explains that taxes and immigration are “generally separate” but there are some “indirect effects.”

“Filing taxes can greatly help with people’s immigration status as they are showing that they follow the laws of the country,” she tells In Touch. “It can also have a negative effect by showing they are not following the laws.”

Nicole also says Mohamed could “absolutely” face jail time over the unpaid taxes.

After meeting in an online chat room, fans were first introduced to Mohamed and Danielle’s relationship on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé. The former pair — who share a 15-year age gap — got engaged after spending only two weeks together in person.

Their finances played a major role in their storyline, as shortly after Mohamed’s arrival in the United States, he learned his fiancée had a long list of past due bills.

Danielle and Mohamed the knot in 2014 and the Tunisia native left the relationship only two months after receiving his green card. Their split drama was documented on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Danielle felt used by her husband and tried to get him deported back to Tunisia.

“I felt used, so I filed for an annulment. That was my best chance to get him deported,” the Ohio native explained in a confessional in 2017. “But when he begged me to file for a divorce instead, I gave in so he could stay in America.” The season 2 alums finalized their divorce in 2018.

Courtesy of Mohamed Jbali/Instagram

Since their split, Mohamed has moved on with a new woman. In Touch exclusively confirmed the identity of his new American wife, Jillian Jbali, earlier this month. The pair live in North Carolina with their son, whom they welcomed earlier this year.

Reporting by Nate Grant.