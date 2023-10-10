90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Meisha Johnson updated fans on fiancé Nicola Kanaan and his family in Israel amid major conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“I have spoken with him several times today and they are safe,” Meisha, 43, shared in a video clip via Instagram on Sunday, October 8. “They are on the northern side of Israel, more toward the Lebanese border, and the attacks happened in the South of Israel.”

While the former journalist noted it is war and “anything could happen,” she added, “The mayor has opened up all the underground shelters, so should they need them, they are now open and available.”

“I’m not getting into the political discussion of Israel and Palestine,” the TLC personality continued, before assuring her followers she would continue to update them. “Right now, this is a war-torn situation where so many beautiful, loving, innocent people are affected and they need our support and prayers. It isn’t a time to talk politics.”

Fans watched as Meisha traveled to Israel during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to meet Nicola for the first time. The couple — who initially connected over their Catholic faith — struggled with intimacy when they finally met in person. Nicola also worried that his mother would disapprove of Meisha due to her past as a divorcée.

“She will never expect that Meisha will be like the type of woman for me because she’s diverse. American. Not a virgin,” Nicola shared during the August 20 episode. “I basically hide Meisha [for] seven years … so that’s going to be a heart attack for my mom — like an atomic bomb that I’m dropping on my mom.”

Despite the mother of two initially feeling like Nicola was going to “chicken out” from telling his family the depth of their relationship, Nicola eventually admitted that they were engaged during the August 27 episode.

“Tell her that mom is happy,” Nadia responded after finding out the news, adding that she supported the couple’s future move to America. Nadia still happily accepted her as her future daughter-in-law after finding out about the Minnesota native’s previous marriage and two daughters.

While Nicola was spotted in the United States over the summer with Meisha, the couple had previously explained during the September tell-all that Nicola was visiting to get a taste of American life.