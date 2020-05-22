The joys of parenthood! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) shared an update about her life as a first-time mother on May 22, revealing she’s now “38 days postpartum” and still cherishing every moment — even the less glamorous ones.

“Everyone’s journey is different and it’s not always easy, but I’m embracing every second of it. This is me,” the new mama captioned her makeup-free selfie, pointing out she’s never felt more fulfilled after the birth of her son, Shai. “I have bags for days, my boobs are sore, I’m covering spit up with my hair and I’ve never had a bigger smile or been happier.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Earlier this month, the brunette beauty, 31, and her hubby, Alexei Brovarnik, posted a precious photo shoot celebrating their baby boy’s milestone. “I am 1 month today!” she captioned the nautical-themed snaps.

“I love walks in my stroller, drinking lots of milk, leaving surprises in my diaper and mostly, my mommy and daddy!” Loren wrote, sharing his favorite things to do. “And yes, my daddy picked out this blanket [fish emoji] and my mommy is asking me to stop getting so grown up already. Oh, and she will be doing this every month, so be prepared.”

Loren and Alexei were overjoyed to welcome their new addition on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. Since then, they have shared countless snaps showing baby Brov getting comfortable at home.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

On May 11, Loren fired back at trolls after they posted a cruel message about her mini-me, letting them know it won’t be tolerated. “It’s one thing to TRY and bring me down (inserts chuckles) … but bring my son into this — you’re messing with the WRONG mama bear!” the TLC alum replied. “Troll or not, get a f–king life! And get some water, because you’re thirsty as hell.”

Even though the couple deals with their fair share of haters on social media, Loren tries her best to not let them get to her. “They have to live with that comment and the anger in their heart,” she exclusively told In Touch. “Meanwhile, my heart couldn’t be more full and every time I look at Shai, he puts a bigger smile on my face than the previous one.”

That’s for certain!