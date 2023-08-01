90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik didn’t hold back when they were asked to reveal their least favorite members of the franchise.

While appearing on Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” on Monday, July 31, Loren, 35, admitted that she’s not a fan of Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“I loathe, loathe him,” Loren said. “He’s so insecure, but not at the same time. Just not a fan and I think everybody’s well aware of it.”

The mother of three went on to note that she also has beef with Chantel Everett, whom she claimed blocked her on Instagram for no reason. Alexei, 34, added that his wife is also not a fan of Chantel’s ex Pedro Jimeno.

“We met them at a tell-all and she was training to be a nurse and I have Tourette syndrome and she was like, ‘Your disease,’ and I’m like, ‘I am not contagious, honey,'” Loren recalled of a past interaction with Chantel, 32. Alexei jokingly added, “Since then, she wouldn’t let go.”

While the reality stars weren’t afraid to reveal their least favorite costars, they did note that they are fans of Elizabeth Castravet and Andrei Castravet. They also praised controversial star Angela Deem for having “such a big heart.”

“She’s definitely someone you want on your side,” Loren told Jax, 44, and Brittany, 34. “But I’m so terrified of her at the same time, you know what I mean?” Alexei added that Angela, 57, is “special.”

Loren and Alexei made their reality TV debut during season 3 of season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. They tied the knot in September 2015 and went on to star on season 1 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk before they landed their own show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Ed, 58, made his franchise debut during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with his then-fiancée, Rose Vega. After the couple split, Ed found love with his now-fiancée, Liz Woods, while he was starring on season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

Following several ups and downs, Ed and Liz, 31, became engaged in September 2021. They went on to appear on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where fans watched their relationship journey following their engagement. The couple faced many problems including Ed’s trust issues as they prepared to walk down the aisle.

During the season tell-all, which was filmed in September 2022, Liz revealed Ed broke up with her and asked her to move out of his home. However, the split didn’t last long and they confirmed they were back together by December of that year.

The couple is seemingly going strong, as they shared a photo of them together via Instagram in July.