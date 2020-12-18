Former 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima slammed TLC for “airing” her storyline following her firing from the network because of her affiliation with the adult streaming site CamSoda.

“Excuse me, TLC, I do not understand why you would want [to] air my storyline. I was after all, not the image of wholesome values you ‘project.’ As TLC would never ever feature anyone involved in any sort of adult entertainment,” the Brazil native, 34, began her statement via Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 17.

Larissa was let go from the show in September after doing a one-hour performance on the site to unveil her $72,000 plastic surgery makeover. The TV personality claimed she was released from her contract by phone the day before the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] arrested her over a “misunderstanding.” She was freed from ICE custody shortly after.

“I took responsibility for showing my bare breasts, and accepted it for what it was; a threat, and then a dismissal. I accepted this from the same network that has aired some felons and adult entertainers,” the Colorado resident continued. “The hypocrisy is mind-blowing. Now, you want to replay my story and make more money from it. You are showcasing it. What hypocrites you are.”

“Once again, thank you for the emancipation from your network,” she concluded her message. “Shame on you, TLC and Sharp Entertainment.”

Cassia Tavares, who appeared in season 2 of the flagship series about long-distance relationships, reposted Larissa’s message and spoke out in support of the mother of two. “The problem is when you start making money yourself. When you take control,” she alleged via Instagram Stories on Friday, December 18, detailing her own issues with the series. “What can we expect from a network that makes a mockery out of immigrants and [doesn’t] pay them?”

After her departure from the show, Larissa relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Colorado Springs with her then-boyfriend Eric Nichols. The digital creator has since revealed she and Eric parted ways, but are still friendly post-breakup.

In October, the Happily Ever After? alum said she would no longer be tolerating any bullying on her page as she pursues new passions. “Now that I am independent, I make decisions for myself, including how I choose to earn money,” Larissa wrote. “My target audience is now adults, because my main focus is OnlyFans. It is for my OnlyFans that I will post any related content on my IG.”

Larissa first appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, whom she finalized her divorce with in April 2019. She later returned for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and made her final appearance in season 5 of the spinoff.