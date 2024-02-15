90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is feeling the love this year! The Brazil native hard launched a new boyfriend on Valentine’s Day 2024.

“My 865. Happy Valentine’s Day to my other half and you all!” Larissa, 37, shared via Instagram alongside a photo of the pair at dinner on Wednesday, February 14. “Anything special planned for today? How do you plan to show your love?” In the photo, the couple matched in black as Larissa’s new love connection held her by her waist closely.

“Consider expressing your feelings, sharing a meaningful memory or simply celebrating the love you both share,” she continued in the caption. “It’s a nice way to let them know how much they mean to you.”

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

While Larissa didn’t identify her new love interest by tagging his social handle, fans in the comment section were quick to mention that he resembled fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield’s husband, Russ Mayfield.

“He looks like Russ,” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another fan added, “I thought that was Russ.”

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa is most known by fans for her relationship with Colt Johnson on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in 2018. The pair met online and after only five days together in Mexico, Colt proposed. After narrowly tying the knot in June 2018, the pair documented their rocky romance and eventual split on seasons 4 and 5 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

​​Larissa and Colt’s divorce was finalized in April 2019. More than a year later, the mother of two announced her departure from TLC after confirming she was fired by the network in September 2020. At the time, she told fans it was because of her affiliation with the adult live-streaming webcam platform CamSoda.

“I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé,” she wrote about her exit at the time. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone.”

Since her dramatic firing, Larissa has teased a return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and revealed the show had been in contact with her in the past.

“In 2022, the show contacted me and I was like, ‘Oh, my god,’” Larissa explained to her YouTube followers in April 2023, before revealing she was also offered a spot on E!’s Botched. “This show, unfortunately, didn’t happen, [it] would be a new one and they will do something new [sic]. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. This happen after four months. [sic]”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum said she had no negative feelings toward the network but when it came to future opportunities, she said, “I would say I’m moving my life now forward.”