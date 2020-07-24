Looking in the mirror. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kalani Faagata revealed she hasn’t “felt like herself lately” in an honest post about her well-being on Thursday, July 23.

The TV personality, 31, opened up about her mental health via Instagram as her marital issues with husband Asuelu Pulaa, 24, take center stage on the TLC series.

“I can feel myself going deeper and deeper into depression, to a degree that I haven’t seen for a few years,” the mother of two wrote in her caption. “It’s scary that I’ve worked hard on correcting habits and ideas that took me to those places, only to have them pop-up out of nowhere. The majority of people in my circle are feeling the same way. Maybe it’s being stuck in quarantine?”

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Kalani speculated she might be feeling pressure from all of the “uncertainty” in life at the moment. “Whatever it is, I hope it ends soon, ‘cause this s–t sucks,” the reality star added. “Just a friendly reminder to take care of your mental health, friends, especially with everything going on in the world.”

In the meantime, the Pillow Talk alum said “looking at pictures of [her] boys happy and quiet” is helping her get by. Kalani shared a montage of family photos and videos, including their sons, Oliver and Kennedy, as well as her father, Low.

Fans showed love to the brunette beauty in the comments and told her to feel proud of everything she has accomplished — even with hurdles in her path. “Give yourself some credit! You’ve had some MAJOR life changes in the past two years. Married, breast-feeding both babies, husband’s [tripping],” one of Kalani’s followers wrote and the season 5 star replied, “Thank you so much.”

Courtesy of Kalani Pulaa/Instagram

In the July 19 episode of Happily Ever After?, Kalani’s father confronted Asuelu following the brood’s tense visit to California for their son Oliver’s birthday.

“I don’t like you cussing in front of my wife and my daughter, that’s not acceptable,” Low said after their dispute in the car. “And besides, it was Oliver’s birthday that day and everything went to s–t.” Asuelu admitted he needed to apologize to Kalani for his words and letting the drama go on that long.

It looks like Asuelu will be making an effort to improve their relationship in upcoming episodes, so they certainly have a chance at a turnaround!