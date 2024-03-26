Josh Weinstein is known for helping out his on-off girlfriend, Natalie Mordovtseva, financially as she establishes her life in expensive Los Angeles, California. After he was accused of treating her like a “sugar baby,” fans are curious how the TLC personality makes his money and supports Natalie.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Josh Weinstein’s Job?

Josh is the founder and chief executive officer of Preview Models, according to the organization’s official website.

“Preview Models is a production company that gives aspiring models from all around the world the opportunity to walk the runway in front of LA’s top modeling agencies for the chance to get representation here in Los Angeles,” the website states. “We are best known as the organizer of the Preview Models Fashion Show in Hollywood, CA with Performances by Kid Ink & Don Benjamin.”

Josh met Natalie during an event hosted by his company in Florida.

In addition to Preview Models, Josh is also the CEO and cofounder of Cre8luck, which is a company that organizes “luxury giveaways [featuring] your favorite celebs [and] influencers,” according to their official biography.

Why Was Josh Accused of Treating Natalie Like a ‘Sugar Baby’?

Fans watched as Josh and Natalie’s romance progressed, the modeling CEO assisted more and more in her life. During season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Josh helped Natalie as she looked for apartments in Los Angeles and went as far as buying her a car.

Josh also set Natalie up with an interview with his cousin, Adam, to be a receptionist at his business. Unfortunately, the conversation got off to a rough start when Adam pointed out that Natalie’s resume was in Ukrainian.

During part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, which aired in March 2024, the cast accused Josh of treating Natalie like a “sugar baby” as the Ukraine native had never visited his home nor met his daughter.

“He gives you money and you have sex, and you have nothing else,” Veronica Rodriguez claimed. “You don’t have the house, you don’t get to go to the house, you don’t get to meet the kids … You just give the sex and get the dollars.”

Natalie slammed their comments and asked for “respect” from her costars. “I’m not taking this s–t,” the aspiring model told the group. “I’m a good human being and I really love him, and I tried to build relation, and I’m sorry I failed [sic].”