90 Day Fiance's Jasmine Slams Fan's U.S. Immigration Comment

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda had a major clapback for a troll who said she “hopefully never” makes it to the United States amid her relationship with Gino Palazzolo.

“Keep being mean while I travel the world, I meet amazing people,” Jasmine, 36, wrote in an Instagram comment reposted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 17. “My life is truly a blessing. I have the most adventurous, epic life I could ask for and I wish no evil to anyone. You get your karma meanwhile I do nothing but being happy.”

In another slide, she added, “I honestly don’t understand people’s bitterness because I’m so focused on living the best life I could ever live.”

The Panamanian native’s clever response follows news that she and Gino will be appearing on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, set to premiere on TLC on October 8. The couple — who made their debut on seasons 5 and 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — will finally live together in the United States, where they will have a 90-day time frame to wed.

However, viewers who have watched Jasmine and Gino’s journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days know it wasn’t easy to get to this point. From fighting about sugar babies to Jasmine’s shocking revelation she cheated on Gino with ex Dane, the couple was surprisingly able to work out their issues.

Fans watched as Jasmine got down on one knee during the September 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and tearfully asked Gino to marry her.

TLC

“I’m so crazy sometimes, but I promise I’m going to change,” Jasmine pleaded as she pulled out an engagement ring. “Will you take me, like, again as your fiancé back again?”

Despite the pair ending their trip on a high, Jasmine was in tears by the next episode as she was told by the Panamanian embassy that there was an issue processing her K-1 paperwork and was “sent away” before her visa interview.

“They have every bit of information about me you can think of. Everything. And it is so freaking depressing because I prefer a no as an answer rather than no f—king answer,” she told producers during the September 17 episode. “It is like again, my life is on hold. I cannot plan anything because, oh, everything depends on the visa yes or no.”

The pair clearly got everything figured out as a teaser for the season 6 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day tell-all shows Jasmine and Gino sitting together in-studio in front of a live audience in New York.