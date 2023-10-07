90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda may be getting ready to marry Gino Palazzolo, but she admitted she spent the money meant to go toward her wedding dress on butt implants.

In a teaser shared by the network on Friday, October 6, for season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine, 36, is seen celebrating her bachelorette party at a bar with friends while in Panama. However, before she sits down at the table for drinks, she asked her friend for her pillow, which she is required to sit on due to recently undergoing a Brazilian butt lift procedure.

“So I’ve been dieting and exercising like crazy, but the problem is that I lost a lot of weight, that included the little butt that I had,” the Panama native explained in a confessional interview. “One of the few things that Gino compliments me, ‘Oh my gosh, your fat ass, I love it.’ and I was like, ‘My gosh? What am I gonna do?’”

While she was in love with her new “peachy ass” after getting the implants, Gino, 53, was unaware that Jasmine used the money intended for a wedding dress on the procedure.

“I wish Gino were more appreciative of all the effort I put into being pretty,” she continued. “But that means spending money and Gino is cheap. So I was basically forced to spend the money that he had been giving me for my wedding dress on butt implants. It’s all gone. I’m sitting on it right now.”

Fans have watched Gino and Jasmine’s journey down the aisle play out on seasons 5 and 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. From fights about sugar babies to Jasmine’s close relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Dane, the couple was surprisingly able to work out their issues.

Now the engaged couple is set to take their relationship to the next level on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, set to premiere on TLC on October 8. Despite the pair finally living together in the United States, the trailer for the rest of the season teases a possible cheating scandal after Jasmine finds a lipstick tube in Gino’s car.

“What is this?” Jasmine said as she picked up the item from the floor of his car. Gino claimed he “had no idea” what that was and denied cheating on her.

“You’re a f—king cheater,” Jasmine yelled before slamming the door and exiting the vehicle. “You f—king lie.”