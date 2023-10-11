90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda made it clear she wasn’t a fan of Michigan during her first visit to her fiancé Gino Palazzolo’s home state.

“This is Michigan,” Gino, 53, told Jasmine, 36, while picking her up from the airport in a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 15, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight.

She quickly noted that she didn’t like the cold weather and replied, “I f–king hate it.”

“I was not born to be in this kind of weather,” Jasmine explained in a confessional. “I’m scared of stepping out and dying, immediately, instantly, from hypothermia. I mean how can people live in a place like this?”

The TLC personality then told Gino that she was surprised by the cold conditions. “This is like hell, but the winter version of hell,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine went on to explain in a confessional that she previously dreamed of her first trip to Michigan, though admitted the reality was nothing like she expected. “This place, it screams depression,” she said. “It’s like, so gloomy, so dark. I think God didn’t want people to live here but people insisted on living in Michigan.”

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when Gino traveled to Panama to meet Jasmine in person after they connected online. They have continued to document their romance during season 6 of the spinoff and season 10 of the flagship show.

While the Panama native made it clear that she didn’t instantly love Michigan, she previously clapped back at a troll who said she “hopefully never” makes it to the United States.

“Keep being mean while I travel the world, I meet amazing people,” Jasmine wrote in an Instagram comment, which she reposted to her Instagram Stories, on September 17. “My life is truly a blessing. I have the most adventurous, epic life I could ask for and I wish no evil to anyone. You get your karma meanwhile I do nothing but being happy.”

TLC

She continued to stand up to the critic in the following slide. “I honestly don’t understand people’s bitterness because I’m so focused on living the best life I could ever live,” the reality star wrote.

The social media user made the cruel comment after fans watched the Panamanian embassy tell Jasmine there was an issue processing her K-1 paperwork and she was “sent away” before her visa interview during the September 17 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“They have every bit of information about me you can think of. Everything. And it is so freaking depressing because I prefer a no as an answer rather than no f—king answer,” she said in a confessional. “It is like again, my life is on hold. I cannot plan anything because, oh, everything depends on the visa yes or no.”