Is her relationship over? Fernanda Flores seemed to hint that she’s single again in a new Instagram Story shared Tuesday, December 17. While hanging on the set of a photo shoot, the former 90 Day Fiancé star recorded a video of herself dancing along to a song. The lyrics of the track — and the ones she decided to highlight — seemed to suggest that she and that new boyfriend she mentioned back in October are done.

“Don’t wait for nobody, you don’t need nobody,” Fernanda, 21, captioned the clip. “Enjoy life, because it’s [short], and nobody cares what you do.” She also shared the message in Spanish and sang along. The words are lyrics from Farruko, Ozuna and Lunay‘s track “Nadie (Remix),” and the rest of the song seems to get even more straightforward about a split. “And if he left, he missed it / He was late, he already got screwed,” the tune says in Spanish. “The one who really loves you never lies to you / Let them speak, say, enjoy and hesitate / Someone who is behind you do not need in your life.”

Two months earlier, the TLC star confirmed to AfterBuzz TV that she was dating someone new. Though she didn’t want to share pretty much anything about who her boyfriend was or their relationship, she did reveal that she was “very happy.” For now, though, she seems to be focused less on her dating life and more on her career. On her Instagram, the Mexican model has been posting plenty of her work, including a bridal shoot she did for a wedding magazine.

“That amazing feeling when you look at your work on print,” she captioned a September video, adding a heart emoji. “Look, mom, the first two full pages,” she added in Spanish. A month later, she shared a “throwback” shot from when she walked in a Miami Swim Week fashion show. She also revealed that she was “very proud to represent [her] culture” as she strutted her stuff down another runway.

Meanwhile, Fernanda’s ex Jonathan Rivera is still going hot and heavy with his new boo. “I’ve been looking for you this whole time!” he captioned a snuggly shot of them in November. “Thank you for walking into my life. Hope this birthday is the best one yet!”