90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates revealed that she is planning to divorce her estranged husband, Yohan Geronimo, following his cheating scandal.

The tension between Daniele, 42, and Yohan, 33, hit an all-time high during the Monday, December 18, tell-all for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. During the episode, a woman named Memories joined Daniele onstage and claimed she was speaking to Yohan when he was married to Daniele.

While Yohan denied that he was unfaithful, he told Daniele to “go to Hell.” The Dominican Republic native added, “I never cheated on her, but I should have.”

Following the interaction, Daniele said she was prepared to file for divorce and announced she was ready to move on with her life.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship was documented on the latest season of the TLC show. Yohan moved out of their home following several fights about money, though the drama continued when his alleged mistress called Daniele to reveal they had an affair that lasted for two years and began before the couple got married.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” the New York native explained about the woman’s claims during a confessional, adding that she was asked if they planned to get a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

According to his mistress, Yohan sent “a picture of his d–k on Christmas Eve while [Daniele] was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood.” After she looked through his computer, Daniele discovered that there were “at least six” other women he regularly communicated with online.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

The mother of one went on to admit that she was shocked by the claims that Yohan cheated. “I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there was never actually in front of me,” the yoga instructor said. “I honestly, like, I have no idea who this man is.”

During part 2 of the tell-all on December 11, Daniele accused Yohan of cheating with many others and claimed he was seeing “woman after woman” during their two-year marriage. However, he denied the claims that he was seeing multiple women behind her back and has consistently insisted that he didn’t cheat.