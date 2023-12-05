90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates confirmed that she’s still married to Yohan Geronimo after fans watched the pair break up during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Daniele, 43, revealed the status of her marriage to Yohan, 33, while participating in a Q&A with her fans via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 4. After one fan asked if they are “still married,” the TLC personality responded, “Yes. Last week was our 2-year anniversary!”

While she confirmed that they are not divorced, Daniele didn’t explain if she and Yohan reconciled following their separation.

Their split began to play out during the November 13 episode, which documented the couple fighting when Yohan couldn’t pay his portion of rent. Daniele asked her husband if he wanted to break up during their argument, and he said that he did.

Yohan seemingly ended their relationship during the November 20 episode when he moved out of their home, while the drama continued when Daniele learned he had been cheating on her since a month before their wedding in 2021.

During the November 27 episode, the yoga instructor learned about ​Yohan’s indiscretions when his mistress called her to ask if they were getting a divorce.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” Daniele recalled. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

Danielle then said that the Dominican Republic native allegedly sent the other woman “a picture of his d–k on Christmas Eve while [she] was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood.”

The mother of one added that she was shocked by the claims and never would have thought Yohan was capable of having an affair. “I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there was never actually in front of me,” the reality star said. “I honestly, like, I have no idea who this man is.”

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

In addition to his affair, Daniele discovered that Yohan had been talking to “at least six” other women online.

Fans caught up with the pair during part 1 of the tell-all reunion, which aired on December 4. At the time of filming, Daniele and Yohan confirmed they were still separated. Additionally, Daniele said she came to the reunion with receipts to prove that Yohan was guilty of his wrongdoings.

While their current relationship status and plans for the future aren’t currently clear, Daniele previously revealed she was in good spirits while celebrating Thanksgiving in November.

“I just want to say that of all the things that I am grateful for, because I have so much to be grateful for, the thing that I am most grateful for is this community,” she told her fans in a video posted via her Instagram Stories on November 23. “The people who have supported me unconditionally through all of the craziness that has been my life.”

She then stated that she is “never ever alone” and is “always surrounded by people who love” her.