90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa spent his first Thanksgiving as a single man away from his two young children. The TLC star revealed he only saw his sons, Kennedy and Oliver, virtually over FaceTime for the holiday following his split from Kalani Faagata.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Asuelu, 28, wrote via Instagram alongside screenshots of him FaceTiming his sons on Thursday, November 23. “Good to see my boys.”

Only a few days prior, Asuelu’s ex-wife’s new boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, shared a sweet snap of the pair’s youngest son, 4, snuggled up next to him on November 20. Kalani’s love interest left the post captionless and covered his own face with a kissy face emoji. Given that Asuelu FaceTimed his son, Kalani seemingly celebrated Thanksgiving with Kennedy, Oliver and Dallas.

Asuelu reportedly moved back to his native Samoa in October, according to Instagram blog 90 Days on Blast. That same month, Kalani and Asuelu confirmed their split on the 90 Day: The Last Resort after they attempted to work through their relationship in couples’ therapy. It was also during the spinoff that TLC fans first learned of Kalani’s relationship with Dallas.

During the August 14 premiere, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her during a fall 2022 trip to his native Samoa. Instead of ending the relationship, Asuelu offered Kalani a hall pass to kiss someone else. After Kalani met and kissed Dallas, their physical relationship escalated to sex and they developed feelings for each other.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” Kalani admitted in a confessional. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

Kalani battled her lingering feelings for Dallas; however, later on in the season, she dropped the bombshell that Asuelu’s infidelity wasn’t limited to one occasion but throughout their entire relationship.

“He’s cheated on me throughout our whole entire relationship,” Kalani told costar Liz Woods during the October 9 episode. “He cheated in the beginning. He cheated when I was pregnant. He cheated when I was doing his paperwork to bring him here. He tried to cheat online um, like a year ago. It’s been a steady relationship of cheating.”

After Kalani caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting messages from his cellphone, the mom of two reconnected with Dallas and he flew to the Florida resort to come see her. She initially planned to just talk with Dallas during their reunion, but revealed that they “ended up doing other things.”

After her night with Dallas, Kalani called an emergency therapy session where she revealed she wanted a divorce from Asuelu “right away.”

Since the show’s end, neither Kalani nor Dallas has been shy about showing their love for each other — including sharing photos of their blended family.

“She makes me happy,” Dallas addressed his relationship with Kalani for the first time publicly on November 3.