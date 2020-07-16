She knows she and husband Jay Smith have a reputation for having a rocky romance, so 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) decided to have a little fun with her followers during a cosmetology class. On Wednesday, July 15, she snapped a shot of her new “man” for her Instagram Story. In the playful post, she joked that her marriage was over in favor of men’s grooming dummy.

“Just wanted to let you know that I left Jay,” Ashley, 34, joked. In a second slide, she showed off the photo of the model head. “For this man. Sike!” she captioned the shot with laughing-crying emojis.

Courtesy Ashley Smith/Instagram

The Happily Ever After alum publicly reunited with Jay, 22, in March. The couple looked plenty cozy in TikTok clips that seemed to confirm they were back together. “Maybe, this quarantine isn’t that bad after all,” Jay captioned a video of him kissing his wife’s cheeks. His wife shared a similar caption on her own post as they took on the Flip the Switch challenge together. In the video, she switched from wearing a “single” shirt to a “taken” shirt as they shared another smooch.

A few weeks later, they proved their reunion was the real deal as they announced on their YouTube channel they “ripped all [of their] divorce papers up” and threw them in the trash. Despite the Jamaica native’s past cheating scandals, both husband and wife seemed committed to making their love last this time around. During an Instagram Q&A, Jay said they’ve been fighting “from day [one]” to save their marriage.

In June, the duo even told In Touch they’re looking forward to renewing their vows. They’re hoping a second walk down the aisle will give them the fresh start they’re looking for to make their relationship successful this time around. “Our marriage didn’t start off well and left us with a lot of bad memories,” Ashley said. “We are trying to start fresh with new vows and wedding bands. … It’s my dream ring and he let me pick out what I wanted.”

It sounds like the Smiths are back on solid footing these days — they’re at least doing well enough that they can joke about moving on.