Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson, as she’s newly engaged! The reality TV star revealed the happy news via Instagram on Monday, March 18.

Ashley, 37, shared a carousel of photos from the night of her engagement, starting with the gorgeous sparkler on her finger. It looks like her fiancé, Joseph, proposed over a dinner on the beach, as another photo showed him slipping the ring onto her finger as they sat at their table. Ashley also shared a few snaps of herself and Joseph celebrating their engagement, as well as a room filled with balloons and other decorations for what looked to be an engagement party.

“I said YES! Here’s to love and laughter and happily ever after! Our Jamaican Vacation turned us from boyfriend and girlfriend to fiances! I love you so much and can’t wait to Marry you, Joseph. Thank you to @bahiaprincipehotels for organizing the engagement and @oletowne_jewelers for my stunning ring,” the 90 Day Fiancé season 6 alum captioned the post.

Ashley Martson

Not much is known about Ashley’s fiancé. However, they were together for 18 months as of December 2023, according to her anniversary shout-out at the time. “A year and a half of YOU! I love you, Josephine! Here’s to many more,” she captioned a compilation video of their photos together.

Ashley, who is a mom to two kids from a previous relationship, first introduced Joseph on her Instagram in November 2022 as part of a quick life update. She shared a photo from their visit to what appeared to be a Halloween event, along with several photos of her new home at the time.

“I’m all in love and bought my absolute dream house,” she wrote. “This 107-year-old modernized farmhouse with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths on 1.05 acres of land is something I never dreamed I could have! My beautiful babies and my salon are doing amazing! I hope everyone is doing well. Any questions for me? I’ll do my best to answer, drop a comment below!”

Fans first met Ashley when her tumultuous romance with Jamaica native Jay Smith unfolded during season 6 in 2018. They had been married for eight months when Ashley filed for divorce for the first time in January 2019, but she withdrew the paperwork less than two weeks later.

Ashley filed for divorce again in April 2019 and Jay was arrested in Pennsylvania three months later for violating an order of protection. After his release from police custody, the couple decided to give their relationship another go. However, they split for good in September 2020, with Ashley filing for divorce for the third time two months later. The divorce was finalized in March 2021, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

​​“I’m just happy and feel free,” she told the publication. “It took a long time to get him to sign. This is a celebration. No sadness over here.”