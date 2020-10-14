A prize-winning performer! 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) is preparing to take the stage again for her next bikini competition.

The reality star-turned-bodybuilder, 25, flaunted her fit figure after an intense workout and announced she is only “8 weeks out” from her big day on Wednesday, October 14. Anfisa told fans in the comments of her Instagram post that she has been training six times a week to get her physique in optimal form.

Anfisa has proven to be a worthy contender in past competitions, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if she reigns triumphant this winter.

The Russian beauty won every category during the 2019 Patriots Challenge in Las Vegas, Nevada, scoring first place in the Novice Bikini C and Unlimited Bikini E categories. The TLC alum also got the honor of walking away with a crown and sword after being named the Overall Champion in the Unlimited Bikini category.

Prior to that, she wowed judges during her first bikini competition. “2nd place novice and true novice, 5th place open @centerpodium,” Anfisa captioned a post on Instagram, proudly showing off her awards from the show.

Anfisa has taken her new passion very seriously following her exit from the TLC franchise. In November 2019, the former reality star announced she passed the National Academy of Sports Medicine [NASM] exam to become a certified personal trainer and revealed she was committed to helping others.

And that’s not the only aspect of her life that has changed following her TV career. Anfisa’s estranged husband, Jorge Nava, announced his plans to file for divorce in March, just two months before his release from prison. She later revealed they were “on the verge” of ending their marriage before he went behind bars.

“Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” Anfisa told In Touch in April. “I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce.”

When one door closes, another opens!