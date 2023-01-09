Major differences! 90 Day Fiancé stars Edward “Big Ed” Brown, Andrei Castravet and Jovi Dufren got into an argument during the season 7 tell-all. Amid the drama, fans couldn’t help but point out the large height differences between the three men. Keep scrolling to find out their heights and learn more about their feud.

How Tall Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Edward ‘Big Ed’ Brown?

While he originally said he was 5’2” while courting his ex Rose Vega, Ed admitted during a confessional that he lied and is actually 4’11”.

How Tall Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet?

Andrei’s wife, Elizabeth Potthast, confirmed that he is 6’4” while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories in January 2023.

“It’s so funny you asked me this because I literally just saw an article stating that my husband was 6-foot tall. He’s not,” she told her fans before revealing his height. “Little correction there. Don’t forget the four inches cause it’s a big difference.”

How Tall Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jovi Dufren?

According to several outlets, Jovi stands at 5′ 8″ tall.

What Happened Between Big Ed, Andrei and Jovi During the Season 7 Tell-All?

During part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all reunion on January 8, Andrei and Jovi spoke to Liz Woods about her rocky relationship with Ed.

After the pair seemingly split when Ed asked Liz to return her engagement ring while on stage at the reunion, Andrei and Jovi clearly took her side and told her that they would never speak to their wives the way Ed speaks to her.

Fans later watched the men speak to Liz about the split when ​they arrived at what appeared to be a cast mixer, urging her to not take him back.

Andrei and Jovi explained to the mother of one that they were bothered by Ed’s behavior. Earlier in the night, Rose appeared at the reunion via video chat to share that they had been speaking behind Liz’s back. However, Ed insisted he could not remember being in contact with his ex.

TLC

Ed later confronted Liz about their issues and asked why she continues to get back together with him despite their drama.

“You make me carry your luggage through the airport because you’re so weak!” she shouted at him before leaving.

Once Liz left, Ed began to argue with Jovi about the situation. However, their conversation was interrupted when Angela Deem overheard them and decided to put Ed in his place.