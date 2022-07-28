90 Day Fiancé alum Juliana Custodio moved on from ex-husband Michael Jessen with a named Ben Obscura on Instagram. But who is he? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Juliana’s new man!

Who Is Ben Obscura?

Ben maintains a relatively low profile despite his relationship with the 90 Day Fiancé alum, only sharing a handful of photos to his Instagram profile.

However, it appears from his social media that Ben is in the high-end art industry and is seemingly an art collector who possibly owns a gallery in Berlin or Hamburg, Germany.

“My masterpiece,” he captioned a December 2021 Instagram post of Juliana standing beside portraits in an art gallery.

How Did Juliana Custodio and Ben Obscura Meet?

While it is unclear how the happy couple met, the former reality star introduced her new man to the world just one month after filing for divorce from ex-husband Michael.

“So excited for our new adventure,” the model wrote alongside a loved-up photo with her beau in November 2021. “Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make [sic] one of my biggest dreams come true.”

“I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine,” she added, before warning followers to be nice. “Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave.”

Do Juliana Custodio and Ben Obscura Have Children?

At the same time she introduced Ben as her boyfriend, Juliana revealed the couple were expecting their first child together.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote with a mom carrying a baby emoji.

As for his part, Ben shared the exciting news to his Instagram writing, “A new adventure is about to begin!”

“We are super excited and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family!” he added. “We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for!

Juliana gave birth to the couple’s son, Benjamin James Louis Custodio, on July 19.

“Today was the most incredible amazing day of our lives,” she shared via Instagram alongside a series of photos with the newborn. “I’m such a lucky woman for having you [Ben Obscura] in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”

Are Juliana Custodio and Ben Obscura Married?

Just two months after finalizing her divorce from her first husband, Juliana referred to Ben as her “husband to be” in an Instagram caption. She later referred to him as her fiancé in a July 27 post about her birth story.

“No birth plan, no medical intervention or medicine, everything happened so naturally, and it was all thanks to the amazing support I had from the midwives and my fiancé,” she wrote.

It appears she and Ben are on the same page about their relationship, though neither have confirmed an engagement. In November 2021, he referred to Juliana as his “partner in crime.”

“Thank you @jayyoungstudio for creating this masterpiece for the mother of my kids!” he added alongside a photo of a new art piece.