Sharing her journey! 90 Day Fiancé star Varya Malina was proud to show off her plastic surgery results in new photos with her doctor after getting Botox as well as a halo hybrid fractional laser treatment on her neck and chin.

The Before the 90 Days personality, 30, visited Restore Plastic Surgery in Pensacola, Florida to get the procedures done, which she detailed in behind-the-scenes videos shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, May 17.

“I genetically have loose skin,” Varya shared in a follow-up post. “But thanks to my mom, I can look into the future and see what vulnerable places I have. These are where I should put more attention and treatments.”

Varya said she simply wanted to compliment her features and feel her best. “I don’t want to freeze my young 20-year-old face and keep it that way forever,” the reality star explained about her decision to get Botox, revealing she treated her forehead, nose and eyes. “My goal is to get older naturally, BUT nicely. There is a very fine line with beauty procedures, which I don’t want to cross.”

The season 4 alum recently confirmed she has been in America for almost five months while sharing a life update after her love triangle with Geoffrey Paschel and Mary Wallace on the show. Varya revealed she is not living in the Sunshine State but is “just visiting” as she is “still on [her] tourist visa.”

“I sold my apartment in Russia,” Varya shared about how she is able to make ends meet while enjoying her time in the United States. “Just decided that I don’t want to do any renovations. I prefer seeing the world rather than [staying] in four walls.”

90 Day Fiancé fans have been curious about where she stands with Geoffrey, 42, ever since the trio did not appear on the season 4 tell-all in 2020 and sadly, there has been no concrete answer yet. However, Mary did share a brief update of her own in February, confirming that she is “not with Geoffrey.”

“That ended,” Mary added. “It has been over for a very long time, longer than you guys think that it is.”

