Focused on Her! See Photos of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tania Maduro’s Weight Loss Transformation

Focused on herself! 90 Day Fiancé star Tania Maduro is sharing her health journey as she kickstarts a major weight transformation.

“Diet culture and fatphobia is so real and so I usually do not share progress photos,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum wrote alongside two photos taken three weeks apart in December 2022. “I am sharing these to show only *my* journey.”

The TLC personality emphasized her objective wasn’t to “lose weight,” but to have the “ability, strength and endurance to do a five to seven day hike-in camping trip.”

“With that … does come toning of the body,” she continued.

The Groton, Connecticut, native is fresh off her run on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where she reignited her love life on the beaches of Aruba following her split from Syngin Colchester.

During the spinoff, Tania decided to “widen her net” when it came to romance as she was open “to meeting men, women or any friend” who would help her move on from her ex.

While she didn’t find a lasting connection, Joel, a man she dated while on the island, felt she was leaving the door open toward a possible reconciliation with her ex by not legally divorcing him. While the reality TV star admitted to still loving him, Tania stressed the relationship with Syngin was in her past.

Tania and Syngin came face to face about their split during the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all, which premiered in November 2022. After Tania seemingly embraced a nomadic lifestyle following her October 2021 breakup with Syngin, he slammed her for not wanting to do those things while they were together.

“Like, I was willing to travel and be open,” the South Africa native shot back at Tania during the special. “You were the one stuck up sitting at home, don’t want do anything.”

Prior to their breakup, the season 7 couple turned to marriage counseling before ultimately separating due to different views when it came to starting a family.

“We’re kind of skipping around the fact that we don’t talk about it too much because it’s like, do we split if I don’t want kids? Is that good enough to not be together?” Syngin explained prior to their split on the 90 Day Fiancé season 7 tell-all in February 2020. “We did get married with some disagreements on our future.”

