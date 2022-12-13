Moving on. 90 Day Fiancé star Syngin Colchester has a new girlfriend in his life following his split from Tania Maduro. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the woman Syngin is currently dating.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Syngin’s New Girlfriend?

While the TLC alum reignited his love life on season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, it wasn’t until after Syngin’s time on the spinoff that he revealed he was in a serious relationship.

Courtesy of Shan Francisco/Instagram

“Let’s see what happens! (*Not* as seen on TV),” the South Africa native shared via Instagram in July 2022, alongside a photo of the loved-up couple kissing on the beach. His new partner, Shayna, who goes by Shan Francisco on Instagram, also took to her IG to share the new couple announcement.

“Loving you is my favorite thing,” she penned.

What Is Syngin’s New Girlfriend Shayna’s Job?

Shayna and Syngin both make a living by creating NSFW OnlyFans content together.

While Syngin and Shayna spend their time traveling and exploring new restaurants together, fans were quick to question how they can afford their lifestyle.

“I was just lucky to be on the show,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum replied to a fan in November 2022. “All the time when people see me out having cocktails and great food, it’s because it’s always free if I just post … so I am using all my resources to make it happen …. But it gets hard.”

Why Syngin’s Relationship With Girlfriend Shayna is ‘Different’ From Marriage to Tania

Following Tania’s time on season 3 of the spinoff, Syngin explained to host Shaun Robinson that his new relationship is “a lot different” than his connection with Tania.

“It’s very free … She just lets me be me,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alum explained on part 3 of the season 3 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all in December 2022. “When I met Tania, you were so ready to get the white picket fence, a little f—king dog, and a child.”

Where Does Syngin’s New Girlfriend Shayna Live?

Shayna is from San Diego, California.

“She’s an unorthodox Jew,” Syngin gushed about his new partner while on the tell-all stage. “So she’s got piercings and tattoos.”

Does Syngin’s Girlfriend Shayna Want Kids?

One major point of contention that led to Tania and Syngin’s October 2021 split was their differing views on having children. While Tania wanted kids, Syngin didn’t see building a family in his future.

“Me and Shayna have definitely spoken about it,” he went on while on the reunion special. “She doesn’t want kids at all.”

Are Syngin and Shayna Still Together?

Syngin and Shayna are still together! In December 2022, the couple celebrated one year together.

“Dec 21 ➡️ Dec 22,” Shayna wrote alongside a carousel of cute memories.