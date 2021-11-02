90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle alleged that his mother, Mary Staehle, “never wants to see my kids anymore” after moving back to America with his family.

“Breaks my heart,” the father of two, who shares sons Pierre, 2, and 8-month-old Ethan with wife Karine Staehle (née Martins), wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram Stories captured by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates. “I just asked her if she would like to see them for Halloween, and I got a loud NO. She ended up blocking our phone number and got frustrated [that] we hired a babysitter to help us with the kids when we are working or Karine is in college.”

Courtesy Karine Staehle/Instagram

Paul, 38, claimed the drama between them is because Mary believes “Karine should drop out of [cosmetology] school and be a full-time mother.”

“I do not remember the last time she came to our house to visit,” he alleged. “In Brazil, Karine’s family loved seeing our kids daily. Here, they seem to be a burden. I mean it’s Halloween, I would hope she would at least see their costumes.”

Paul and Karine, 25, previously moved back to her native country after reconciling in late 2020 following relationship drama between them in June of last year. The reality TV couple spent that Halloween with her relatives, and later returned back to Louisville, Kentucky, as a family, where they have been staying ever since.

In December 2020, Paul announced his wife’s new career in cosmetology amid their time away from the spinoff, noting that it was her dream job and he had not “seen her this happy in a long time.”

Paul and Karine made their first reality TV appearance in season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, later returning for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 and most recently on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Courtesy Paul Staehle/Instagram(2)

Throughout the seasons, fans got to see Paul and Mary work on their relationship as well as she helped him navigate his long-distance romance. In a previous episode of Happily Ever After?, she gave him some words of wisdom after he opened up about not being able to provide for his family.

“My mom’s advice is really hitting home,” Paul admitted in his confessional about being a new dad, telling her that he was going to figure it out. “I really need to focus on what’s best for my child.”

After seeing his latest post about family drama, other fans were coming to Mary’s defense. “Good for her, she’s no longer an enabler which is a hard cycle to break free from,” one person wrote, while another added, “Paul’s mom absolutely loves her grandkids … sometimes you need to just cut people off.”