Class is in session! 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield teaches her son Axel how to roll his r’s in a new video she posted via Instagram on Friday, January 31. The TLC star’s bouncing baby boy was definitely catching on and she gushed over how quickly he was learning in the caption, writing, “he is so good!” Linguists often refer to rolled r’s as a trill, which is basically a vibratory or quivering sound that is made by forcing air past the tongue. After seeing this new clip, it looks like it won’t be long until Pao and Russ Mayfield’s son is a pro! Watch the video of the TV personality showing her mini-me the technique, above.