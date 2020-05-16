In trouble again. 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger‘s father, Tyler Nafziger, was arrested on Tuesday, May 12, in Florida on shoplifting charges, In Touch can confirm.

Nafziger, 52, was arrested in Sarasota County and charged with larceny: petit theft which is a second-degree misdemeanor. His bond was set at $120 and he was released on Wednesday, May 13, according to online court records.

According to the affidavit obtained by In Touch, Nafziger allegedly stole two 24 packs of Corona beer from a local store, for a total value of $51.34. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly told officers that he did steal the beer and had planned to trade it for hygiene products. Nafziger pleaded not guilty and demanded a trial by jury. He is expected to show up at his arraignment hearing on June 29.

This is just another in a string of arrests for Nafziger within the past year. In October 2019, he was arrested for battery and possession of drug paraphernalia in Manatee County. He pleaded not guilty and is due in court for a jury trial on June 15 to face those charges. In January 2020, Nafziger was arrested and charged with one third-degree felony drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription charge and one first degree misdemeanor narcotic equipment possession and or use charge. He pleaded not guilty and is due in court on July 14. In March 2020, he was also arrested for petit theft in Manatee County. He’s due in court for his arraignment on July 6.

Tyler has appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as a supporting character in daughter Nicole’s storyline. The Florida native documented her relationship with her Moroccan fiancé, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Rarouni) on several seasons of the reality TV series. In an episode that aired during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 4, Tyler expressed concerns about his daughter’s partner after they canceled their wedding for a second time.

“I am glad that Nicole’s back in Florida. It’s OK with me that they haven’t gotten married yet. I’d rather talk to Azan,” he said in a confessional. “I don’t know what his reasons are for wanting the relationship with Nicole. I thought his reason was to come to America, but I don’t know. I’ve never actually met him. I’d rather talk to Azan before she gets married.”

Nafziger did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.