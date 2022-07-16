Sharing her story. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima opened up about a frightening botched plastic surgery procedure that left her “scared and embarrassed to speak out.”

“I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery I received that is botched,” the Brazil native, 36, shared alongside a photo of her arm attached to an IV on Friday, July 15.

The TLC alum admitted it’s been a year since the poorly done procedure and while she did not want to speak on this topic before, the mom of three added, “I’m tired of being silent in my sadness with nowhere to go to fix this problem.”

The following day, the Cameo star opened up about her first botched enhancement that resulted in her belly button being “removed and disposed without my consent.”

“I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed,” she wrote in the caption while attaching pictures of her discolored and distorted abdomen. “My friend @nmbrowsandlashes tried many times to improve the appearance through treatments, like fibroblast, it worked my a [sic] belly button isn’t possible to be made.”

Fans first met Larissa on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé as the series followed the brunette beauty’s international relationship with now-ex-husband Colt Johnson. While her marriage didn’t ultimately work with the Las Vegas native, the OnlyFans entrepreneur treated herself to more than $72,000 worth of cosmetic procedures following their split.

“Yes, we had many fights and problems, but deep down I wish him happiness and peace,” the reality TV personality wrote in March 2019 while talking about her plans to move forward. “I’m already in a new phase of my life, with many projects and dreams that I never imagined I could have.”

After her separation from Colt, the bombshell treated herself to a “Kimmy K” makeover that uses more than 10 vials of Sculptra filler to attain a more voluptuous behind.

“I did butt to make it bigger. I did botox. I did my nose,” she shared during a June 2020 episode of the TLC spinoff. “I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin. I am a new woman and I feel very happy.”

The Happily Ever After? alum is no stranger to hate for her many procedures, but has continued to be an open book when it comes to the enhancements she’s undergone following her TV debut. “The reason that I [went under the knife] is because as you know, I have a family in Brazil,” she told Life & Style in September 2020. “People have haters but the lovers, they ask you what procedures you use, what clothes that [you have] on. So, I want to look good for myself and to make money to send to Brazil and to make a living here.”