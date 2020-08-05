Larissa Dos Santos Lima from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? announced she will be undergoing a full body transformation in a week.

The season 5 star, 33, is scheduled to get multiple plastic surgery procedures including diastasis repair in addition to an abdominoplasty, which will bring separated muscles back together and remove excess fat and skin in the stomach area, according to Healthline.

When the time comes, the doctor will also be performing a Brazilian butt lift [BBL] on Larissa to give her more volume and defined curves in her backside.

“This is going to be my birthday gift to myself!” the reality star shared with fans on Instagram, revealing she will be funding it with the income from her “social media, TV [appearances] and cameos.” In her caption, Larissa clarified why she wants to go under the knife again.

“You may think, ‘you don’t need it.’ However, remember that IG photos often are not real or untouched. I’ve studied angles for posing, and a photo editor app always does the trick,” the Las Vegas, Nevada resident added.

Larissa celebrated the newfound confidence her ideal figure will give her, saying it will give her “freedom to wear any bikini” without having to suck “in [her] tummy” or be strategic when posing for photos to capture the best angles.

“This surgery is not just about beauty, but also for my self-esteem,” she wrote. “My stomach muscle wall will be repaired. For years I have been making myself suffer with bad eating habits to get skinny, then skinnier, and my stomach never showed it.”

The Brazil native said she believes exercise is a great and less “invasive” way to get lasting results, but she feels surgery is “required” in her case.

“I do not want to project that I look at other people as I look at myself under such a microscope. No body-shaming from me, we can be big or small, short or tall, and be beautiful. There are some things we can improve, if we choose to,” she noted.

Larissa has faced a lot of opposition over her decision to enhance her appearance, but that hasn’t swayed her away from opening up about the work she’s had done.

Prior to this, she got a non-surgical nose job and a “Kimmy K makeover” among other cosmetic procedures, and shared the results on social media and television.

“I did [my] butt to make it bigger,” she said on the June 14 episode of the TLC spinoff. “I did botox. I did my nose. I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin. I am a new woman and I feel very happy.”