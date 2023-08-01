90 Day Fiancé star Kirsten Schoemaker realized several red flags about her boyfriend, Julio Moya, when visiting his home in Long Island.

During the Monday, July 31, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Julio pointed out a bullet hole in his house and explained that someone across the street had been shot. He then noted that his mother was “in the kitchen like 15 minutes after it happened.” Kirsten was left in shock after he shared the story and she noted that nothing like that would happen in her native Netherlands.

The couple continued to face conflict when Julio’s friend Vicente addresses his concerns about how much they fight while attending a costume party later in the episode.

“I feel like Julio only shares the good, not the bad, and it’s my opinion that he’s like, rushing into this,” Vicente said. “If he wants to move abroad, then he should, but they haven’t spent enough time together to get to know one another and live with each other.”

While the couple planned to move in together in the Netherlands, Vincente suggested that Julio get his own place instead. Julio seemingly entertained the suggestion, which made Kirsten upset and she wondered if he was “gaslighting” her.

“I feel completely blindsided right now,” the TLC personality admitted. “I’m totally in shock. He brought up that we fight so much, but I think it’s not much. I think it’s normal. Of course, every couple has their arguments. If you fight so much that you wanna live separate, like what is the point of being in a relationship then?”

Kirsten added, “I feel like Julio is gaslighting me. I feel like there’s something else going on here that he’s not telling me and that scares me.”

Meanwhile, Julio said that Kirsten’s trip to the United States had been an “eye opener” for him and he was starting to understand his friends and family’s concerns. “It’s hard because I wanna reassure Kirsten that it’s fine and it’s OK for us to move in together,” the DJ said. “But I’m starting to have second thoughts about me moving.”

TLC

The couple – who first connected on Instagram – made their reality TV debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July 2023.

One of their main problems included backlash Julio received from his family after he explained his plans to move to the Netherlands with Kirsten. Julio’s mom expressed concerns about the move during the July 24 episode, while his extended family didn’t hold back during the July 31 episode.

His aunt insisted that “the tradition is that the woman follows the man.” Meanwhile, one of Julio’s cousins suggested that Kirsten live in the U.S. for a few months before Julio moved abroad. However, Kirsten made it clear that she wouldn’t move to Long Island.

“I’m so confused because the plan was always for Julio to come to the Netherlands,” Kirsten said in a confessional. “He never brought this up before, I don’t even know what he’s talking about. I think Julio is afraid when it comes to his family. I’m really angry that Julio doesn’t defend me and that he didn’t defend his choice. And I don’t think that’s fair for me.”