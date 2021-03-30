Soon-to-be party of three! 90 Day Fiancé alum Jonathan Rivera and his fiancée, Janelle Miller, announced she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret … We will be welcoming our first child, our son, in August! We love him so much already, we couldn’t be more excited,” the real estate agent, 34, shared via Facebook on Sunday, March 28.

Courtesy Jonathan Rivera/Instagram

In the new maternity shot, Janelle cradles her growing baby bump in a flowing black dress while posing in front of the water at the beach.

Jonathan announced his engagement to Janelle in June 2020. “Easiest decision I’ve ever made,” he gushed at the time. The TLC alum first unveiled his new flame in May 2019 and called her his “[Woman Crush Wednesday],” although he held off from revealing her identity until he was ready to go public with their romance.

Jonathan and Janelle’s engagement news came three months after he and ex-wife Fernanda Flores finalized their divorce. “Officially single!” the season 6 starlet wrote via Instagram while celebrating her relationship status change in March 2020. “By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way,” Fernanda added. “I can’t thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn’t a failure; this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.”

After viewers saw the highs and lows in their romance on TV, Jonathan confirmed he and Fernanda’s separation in an interview with In Touch in January 2019.

Courtesy of Jonathan Rivera/Instagram

“My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real. Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card,” he shared about their breakup following their May 2018 nuptials. “What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that.”

Since then, fans got to see Fernanda return to the small screen on the spinoff 90 Day Diaries, where she detailed her exciting life changes post-split.

Now, Jonathan is getting ready for daddy duty. Congrats are in order for him and Janelle!