Heating up. 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten worried that her resistance to become more adventurous in her sex life with husband Sumit Singh will put their romance in “jeopardy.”

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared by People, Sumit, 33, suggested that they take a Kama Sutra yoga class on their honeymoon.

However, Jenny, 63, admitted she was hesitant to take a public class on such a personal topic.

“This is something I cannot do with anyone else, like, I can ask my wife,” Sumit explained to Jenny about why he wanted to take the class with her. “Only my wife to go with me and try something like that.”

Despite appearing flattered by his interest in taking the intimate class with her, Jenny still wasn’t sold on the idea. “I know what Kama Sutra is … how are they gonna teach us that in yoga class?” she asked.

The California native added that she’s confident with their sex life and told Sumit, “I don’t really feel like I need to be taught what kind of position to use, to be in.”

“My experience level when it comes to sex is pretty high. I mean, I’m 63 years old, I would hope so,” Jenny said in a confessional. “I’m not comfortable doing all of this, but I’m afraid that it might jeopardize our relationship if I’m not open to trying new things with him.”

She then asked the India native if he was “bored” with her and their love life. “Things are going fine now, but what about future?” he replied. “We have to think about our future. We have to make a good future.”

His response persuaded Jenny to give the class a try under the stipulation that they’ll stop if things get “too weird.”

Sumit further explained why he wanted to take the class in his own confessional. “It’s very important for Jenny and I, now we are married, to keep trying to spice up our sex life,” the TLC star said. “It will be fun to learn a few tricks. If it helps us in order to increase our fun and maximum pleasure, then why not try doing new stuff?”

After 10 years together, Jenny and Sumit tied the knot in August 2021. Their intimate ceremony was documented during a November 2021 episode of The Other Way.

The couple chose not to tell his parents – Sahna and Anil – about their wedding until after the ceremony, as they expressed that they didn’t approve of the relationship.