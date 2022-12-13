Shooting his shot! Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter “would love to date” Sister Wives star Christine Brown following her November 2021 split from Kody Brown, he exclusively tells In Touch.

“I think she is beautiful and I think she is a wonderful mother and grandmother,” Josh, 35, reveals, before touching on the 15-year age gap between himself and the TLC star. “I know there is an age difference between us, but that hasn’t stopped me before,” the social media star, who previously dated Yolanda Leak of 90 Day Fiancé fame, explains, alluding to their 20-year age difference.

The Bachelor Nation alum – who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season in 2015 – went on to address the flirty note he left on a selfie the Cooking With Just Christine host, 50, posted on Instagram on December 6, in which he simply wrote, “Gorgeous.”

“As for the comment I left on her Instagram, I was just trying to be supportive to someone who is in a similar position to myself,” Josh tells In Touch, referring to his recent breakup with 90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Staehle. “I know breakups aren’t easy, especially with someone like Kody, who I didn’t think treated her right. She deserves a good man, so I DMed her asking if she would be interested in grabbing dinner next time I’m at my family’s home in St. George, Utah, which isn’t far from where she lives.”

Christine and the Brown family patriarch addressed their split in separate Instagram posts in November 2021 following months of on-camera tension, jealousy rumors and perceived favoritism. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in her statement at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

A little more than a year later,, In Touch broke the news that Janelle Brown – Kody’s second wife, whom he spiritually wed in 1992 – had also left the businessman, with a source telling In Touch exclusively that she had “outgrown” Kody and their marriage.

Though it is unclear if Christine accepted Josh’s dinner date offer, the social media influencer says he’s ready to enjoy life outside of a relationship – for now. “I’m looking forward to being single for a while until the right person comes along,” he says. “It might be Christine, you never know.”