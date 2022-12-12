A 90 Day Fiancé first! TLC stars Tania Maduro and estranged husband Syngin Colchester signed their divorce papers on camera during part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all.

“I have a notary and the papers here with me, ready to sign the f–king divorce papers!” Tania, 32, said during the episode which premiered on Monday, December 12. She sat next to Syngin, 32, as they signed the legal paperwork to end their marriage right onstage during the tell-all.

Earlier during the episode, Tania shared an update on where her relationship with Syngin stood at the time that the season 3 tell-all was filmed in September.

“There’s not much there between us,” the Connecticut resident said. “I would love to still be close friends, however, he shared like, ‘I can’t do that.’ Like, ‘That’s too hard for me. I need more space.’ And that hurt me some, because it’s just like, why can’t it just be easy, like you love me? We can’t be together, and so we’re just friends. Why can’t it just be like that for you?”

Tania said that she and the South Africa native talk about his relationships with other women, however, Syngin is not comfortable talking to Tania about men she’s been with since their split. “I would love to be like great friends, because even if we didn’t work out as a couple, there is still a connection there,” Tania said.

She also revealed her thoughts on Syngin’s relationship with his new girlfriend, Shayna, which he’s been flaunting on social media. “When we separated and everything and we talked, I was like, ‘If we do have someone that’s gonna be in our lives, can we let each other know?'” Tania added, explaining that Syngin had already told her about Shayna before they went Instagram official.

Tania and Syngin met in 2017 during the U.S. native’s trip to South Africa with another man she met on a dating app. After she didn’t hit it off with her original date, she ended up crossing paths with Syngin in a bar. They had an instant connection and started dating after Tania extended her trip for four months. They quickly got engaged and Tania returned to the states to begin the K-1 visa process, while would allow Syngin to legally move to the United States as her fiancé.

The former couple made their 90 Day Fiancé debut on season 7 and they documented the 90 days leading up to their July 2019 wedding ceremony. However, their marriage was short-lived as they faced several issues in their relationship as they disagreed on lifestyle choices and having children. Tania and Syngin confirmed their split in October 2021.