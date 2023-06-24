90 Day Fiancé fans were first introduced to Mike Eloshway and his wife, Aziza Eloshway (née Mazhidova), on season 1 of the franchise, after initially meeting on a language learning website. While the pair have gone on to establish a life together in the United States, news broke in June 2023 that Mike was indicted on child pornography charges. Keep reading to find out where the couple stands in 2023.

What Challenges Did Mike and Aziza Face During ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Mike was 31 years old when he met Aziza, who was 10 years his junior, online. Initially just friends, they developed romantic feelings once her work visa to America was denied.

Prior to her arrival from Russia, friends of Mike worried that his online girlfriend was only using him for a green card.

“It concerns me that she tried to get a working permit here and she was denied, and then all of a sudden, it became a great idea for them to continue the relationship,” his best friend Kelli said during the January 12, 2014, episode, emphasizing that 90 days wasn’t enough time to get to know someone. “I feel as though, like in a relationship, a lot of things come natural, and in their case, it’s being forced.”

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Mike and Aziza Get Married?

Despite the harsh criticism of his friends and family, Mike and Aziza got married in October 2013. Their wedding was documented during season 1, which premiered in January 2014.

Do 90 Day Fiance’s Mike and Aziza Have Kids?

After more than five years of marriage, the Uzbekistan native announced that she was pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child together in September 2018.

“Mom and Dad,” the season 1 alum captioned the announcement via Instagram, adding a red heart emoji. For his part, the expectant dad shared the news via Twitter, writing, “Coming 2019.” Their daughter, Olivia Joan, was born in January 2019.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Mike and Aziza Still Together?

While Aziza and Mike spent Easter 2023 together as a family with their daughter, In Touch confirmed in June 2023 that Mike was indicted on child pornography-related charges.

​​According to court records obtained by In Touch, the TLC personality is accused of “knowingly receiving and distributing … depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” between February 2022 and March 2023. In addition, the former reality star possessed a “black HP desktop computer that contained child pornography” on May 9, 2023.

The indictment goes on to state that at least one image involved in Eloshway’s offense involved a prepubescent minor under the age of 12. The reality TV star is due in court for his arraignment hearing later this month in Cleveland, Ohio.

It is unclear if the pair is still together as Mike has since deactivated his social media profiles, while Aziza has set her accounts to private.