In hot water. 90 Day Fiancé season 1 star Mike Eloshway was indicted on child pornography charges in the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, In Touch can confirm.

According to court records obtained by In Touch, Eloshway, 40, “did knowingly receive and distribute … depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” between February 2022 and March 2023. In addition, the former reality star possessed a “black HP desktop computer that contained child pornography” on May 9, 2023.

The indictment goes on to state that at least one image involved in Eloshway’s offense involved a prepubescent minor under the age of 12.

The Ohio native is due in court for his arraignment hearing on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.

Eloshway first appeared on the long-running TLC series during its inaugural season in 2014 with now-wife Aziza Eloshway (née Mazhidova). The pair met on a language learning website when he was 31 years old and she was 21 years old. After being denied a worker’s visa, Aziza, 30, applied for a K-1 visa and moved to the United States in 2013 from Russia.

After tying the knot, the Uzbekistan native announced that she was pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child together in September 2018.

“Mom and Dad,” she captioned the announcement via Instagram, adding a red heart emoji. For his part, Mike shared the news via Twitter, writing, “Coming 2019.” Their daughter, Olivia Joan, was born in January 2019.

“Guess who’s here Little Miss Olivia Joan,” the mother of one wrote in the caption of her birth announcement via Instagram. In the shot, her husband held their newborn daughter in his arms and gave her a gentle kiss on the cheek.

While it is unclear if the pair – who have not appeared on the franchise in nearly a decade – are still together amid his legal troubles, it appears they spent Easter together in April as Aziza shared a photo with Olivia, 4, tagging her husband as the photographer. Mike has since deactivated his social media profiles, while Aziza has set her accounts to private.