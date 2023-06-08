Standing up for herself. 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem clapped back at a troll who criticized her for undergoing plastic surgery.

“Look at this the original QUEEN OF BEAUTY,” Angela, 57, captioned a video via Instagram on Monday, June 5, that showed her and other clients getting ​Botox injections from Dr. Jennifer Anne ​DiLandro.

While several of Angela’s social media followers took to the comments section to show their support for her decision to have cosmetic work done, one troll made it clear that they didn’t approve.

“What a waste of money. [You’re] just an old hillbilly,” the critic wrote in the comments section. “Might as well save the money for your grandbabies.”

The TLC personality clearly didn’t tolerate the mean comment and put the troll on blast by sharing a post via Instagram that showed off the social media user’s Instagram profile on Tuesday, June 6.

“Here we go again,” Angela captioned the video, which included screenshots of the original comment and a close up of the user’s profile picture. “Mmmm speechless lollol bahaha.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum continued to criticize the troll in the comments section.

“There ​[is] your ​[one] minute of [my] attention,” she wrote alongside several clapping emojis.

Angela has never been shy when it comes to discussing her plastic surgeries.

During the season 5 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all in October 2020, Angela discussed her plans to undergo a weight loss procedure and told host Shaun Robinson that “everything will be reconstructed.”

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” she explained, noting that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, did not approve of her plans.

Angela told Us Weekly in March 2021 that she had gastric sleeve surgery the previous August. “I’ve always wanted to enhance my look for Michael because of his age, but this journey — people need to know — I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery,” the reality star told the outlet at the time. “I worried, if I don’t get on the table, I’m gonna die.”

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

Following her weight loss surgery, Angela went on to have a total teeth makeover, a boob job and more ​Botox.

The Georgia native debuted her boob job during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all, which aired in June 2021.

“I was itsy bitsy titty Angie, and I said, ‘Put the motherf–kers back,’” she joked about her previous breast reduction.

Additionally, fans watched her get ​Botox injections during season 6 and she revealed her new smile during an April 2022 episode following her teeth procedure.