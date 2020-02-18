Just keep scrolling, haters! 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) got put on blast for having a “stripper pole” in her living room in a new photo she shared on Instagram, and the former TV personality responded to the criticism in the best way.

While replying to the comments, the TLC alum made it obvious she didn’t mind what others thought about her home decor.

The conversation started after the bodybuilder, 24, took to social media with a portrait of herself all dressed up. “I guess I clean up nicely 😂 Hope everyone had a great Valentine’s Day ❤️ What did you do last night?” she captioned the snap.

As expected, it didn’t take long for people to notice the pole behind her. Even so, the former reality star said there was “nothing unusual” about it. Meanwhile, another one of her followers wanted to know why she had it and Anfisa simply replied, “Why the hell not?”

When a third person questioned if the pole was real, she quipped, “No, it’s photoshop.” After seeing the exchanges online, several fans rallied in support of her.

“Poles don’t always equal being a stripper. It’s a work out tool too, [just saying],” one wrote. “I LOVE doing pole-fitness too!” a second chimed in, while a third added, “I really love your attitude you gooo girl.”

Over the past few years, Anfisa has been working towards getting in the best shape possible. Back in November 2019, the social media star announced that she became a certified personal trainer, while mentioning how fitness has “changed” her life.

“I want to be a good representation of the fitness community and do it the right way, instead of trying to make a quick buck off people,” the Russian bombshell wrote. “Now I’m just figuring out the technical side of it and very soon I will launch my very own workout programs.”

Anfisa’s passion for fitness grew in the wake of her husband’s marijuana-linked arrest. Back in September 2018, it was revealed that Jorge Nava would be spending up to two and a half years behind bars for his crimes. “Honestly, it feels like Jorge is not the only one serving his sentence, but I am too,” Anfisa shared, while discussing how she was coping.

Since then, the star has proven to be a force in the bodybuilding world, having secured several prizes by bringing her A-game in competitions. It won’t be long until we see her grace the stage again, as she is hoping to compete in July 2020!