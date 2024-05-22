50 Cent Sells Diddy Do It Documentary to Netflix: Details

Rapper 50 Cent’s documentary about the sexual assault allegations surrounding his longtime rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs, now has a home at Netflix, he confirmed on May 21, 2024. The “In Da Club” rapper details the reported “bidding war” with streaming services and what to expect from the Diddy Do It doc.

50 Cent Sells ‘Diddy Do It’ Documentary to Netflix

TMZ first reported on May 21 that Netflix had purchased the Diddy Do It documentary after a “massive bidding war” between multiple streaming platforms, according to sources. 50 Cent then confirmed the news himself via Instagram.

“NETFLIX wins the bidding war, but if more victims keep coming out I’m gonna need more episodes,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of the report.

The rapper first teased the documentary in December 2023, sharing a clip on Instagram in which former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry claimed that Combs used to spike bottles of alcohol and serve them to women at parties he hosted, according to Entertainment Tonight. Curry also alleged that Combs told his crew not to drink from the bottles.

A rep for 50 Cent and his film studio, G-Unit Film and Television Studios, told ET, “I can confirm that the untitled Diddy documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer. Proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film and Television receive will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

50 Cent shared poster art for the documentary on March 26 on X, along with the caption, “This is gonna break records when it drops.”

What Is the ‘Diddy Do It’ Documentary About?

Diddy Do It will reportedly center on the abuse allegations against Combs made by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and other women. In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper, claiming that he had sexually assaulted her and sex trafficked her throughout their relationship, which lasted over 10 years. She alleged that Combs raped her in 2018, forced her to have sex with male escorts and physically abused her.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Though Combs maintained that he was innocent and settled the lawsuit in a day, resurfaced hotel surveillance footage from 2016 later emerged on May 17, 2024, that showed the rapper apparently physically assaulting Ventura. Combs broke his silence regarding the video two days later, apologizing to his ex.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. But sometimes you gotta do that,” he said in a video on May 19, 2024. He added that he “f–ked up” and “hit rock bottom” when the incident occurred, but there were “no excuses” for his behavior.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Combs continued. “I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

Combs said that he “sought professional help” and went to “therapy” and “rehab” after the incident. “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” he concluded. “I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

After Combs’ video, Ventura’s lawyer, Meredith Firetog, shared a statement claiming that it was “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” the statement continued. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Since Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit, five other people have made allegations against Combs, including Liza Gardner, Joi Dickerson-Neal, an unnamed woman, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones and Crystal McKinney.

Does the ‘Diddy Do It’ Documentary Have a Release Date?

Diddy Do It does not yet have an official release date. However, sources told TMZ that it will arrive on Netflix “sooner than later.” The documentary is expected to have multiple parts, but it’s unclear how many at this time.