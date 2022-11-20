They did it! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton married fiancé Caleb Willingham at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, on Saturday, November 19.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton,” the TLC star shared with People the next day. “But now, you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham. I’m married now.”

Tammy also updated her relationship status to “married” on her unverified Facebook account.

News first broke of Tammy’s engagement earlier this month after a source told The Sun that Tammy had been engaged to a man named Caleb.

“They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share,” the source told the publication about the couple. “They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

In the video of the proposal shared by the outlet, Caleb was seen placing a ring on Tammy’s finger as he told the Kentucky native how much he loved her. The YouTube star happily agreed as she hugged and kissed her new fiancé.

On November 14, the reality star seemingly confirmed the engagement through her unverified social channels. “Engagement feels nice,” she tweeted. On her Facebook, Tammy set her relationship status to engaged.

Prior to her relationship with Caleb, Tammy revealed she split with her on-off boyfriend Phillip Redmond in August. The reality TV star took to TikTok to share the news after a fan asked, “What happened to the SSBBW King?”

“I’m not gonna be rude,” Tammy replied before revealing the decision was “personal.” “S—t happens and you move on. This time I’m not going back.”

Tammy first entered the rehab facility, where she met her husband, for a food addiction in November 2021. Soon after her admittance, Tammy experienced a health scare where she had trouble breathing. After being rushed to the hospital, she was placed in a medically induced coma before undergoing a tracheotomy to insert a trach tube.