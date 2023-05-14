1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton celebrated her first Mother’s Day alone amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Michael Halterman.

The Kentucky native, 35, took to TikTok on Sunday, May 14, to share a video showing off a slim face and purple hair. “Happy Mother’s Day!! 2023,” the YouTube personality wrote in the caption as Skylar Kaylyn’s “Happy Mother’s Day” played in the background.

The reality TV alum — who shares sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, with her estranged husband, 40 — is spending her first Mother’s Day alone amid her split from the mill operator. This comes nearly one month after Amy changed her TikTok account bio to read “single mom.”

In Touch previously confirmed Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13. Their separation date was listed as February 24, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

At the time of filing, the father of two sought temporary custody of their children and a court-appointed schedule was issued between the exes to ensure that both parties were able to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

In addition, Michael requested a civil restraining order, which would require them to stay more than 500 feet from each other. It also prevented the exes from making public statements or social media posts about their divorce. Any communication between the former flames was required to go through a court-approved application.

Amy and Michael appeared in a Kentucky court on May 3, and it was reported a film crew was also present to capture any drama, according to The Sun. While cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, Amy exited the court where she, her brother Chris Combs and sister Amanda Halterman filmed a scene outside after the hearing, according to an eyewitness present. Meanwhile, her former partner reportedly evaded all cameras.

According to their temporary custody agreement, Amy has custody of the kids during the week and Michael has custody of the kids during the weekend, according to The Sun. However, during their hearing, Michael sought permanent joint custody with a modified schedule.

Michael proposed an alternating schedule where he would take care of the kids for as many days of the month as Amy. He proposed that he would care for them four days the first week, and three the following – however, Amy reportedly dismissed his proposal as she didn’t want her sons to be confused by the inconsistency.

A week later, the estranged couple was spotted swapping cars outside their former home. Michael arrived at the house in a yellow Ford Mustang convertible before working under the hood of both of the former couple’s cars. They later swapped keys as Michael was seen departing in a black Ford Fusion headed to a local mechanic.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters couple were high school sweethearts, who later tied the knot in 2019. They became parents when Amy gave birth to their son Gage in November 2020. Baby No. 2, Glenn, joined the family in July 2022.