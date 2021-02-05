Dreaming big! Zayn Malik is teaming up with Coors Light for a live sleep experiment to take a closer look at his “quarandreams.”

Before Super Bowl LV kicks off on Sunday, February 7, fans can tune into the #CoorsBigGameDream and watch the 28-year-old singer fall asleep in real-time after testing out the brand’s dream-inducing video content.

Catching up on sleep during the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been all that simple. Coors worked with a Harvard doctor to create a video that will infuse your dreams with relaxing and refreshing imagery to help you quickly slip into a restful sleep. Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a leading psychologist and author of Pandemic Dreams, also contributed to the groundbreaking project by helping to develop a stimulating, eight-hour soundscape to reduce lingering fears of loss and isolation.

According to Dr. Barrett, the pandemic has caused a trend of negative “collective dreaming” that can lead to a significant loss of sleep. The Coors simulator will transport viewers to dreamy landscapes, complete with the sound of rushing waterfalls and images of vast mountains.

Head to Malik’s Instagram to see the #CoorsBigGame Dream experiment in action on Saturday, February 6, at 10:30 p.m. ET. To try the Coors experiment for yourself, visit CoorsBigGameDream.com, watch the dream inducing film three times, play the soundscape and leave those nasty “quarandreams” behind.