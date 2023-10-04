Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your knack for working well in a partnership takes center stage. Whether it’s teaming up at work or boosting a romantic bond, you’ll find success comes naturally to you. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Take time to search out those things that keep you in a positive flow and don’t worry if other people are not on your wavelength. Just keep your mind on your goals! LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Can’t wait to get out there and try something new? This expansive phase brings out the explorer in you, encouraging you to connect and network with others. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your well-thought-out plans could fall apart at the last minute, but don’t let it bother you. Something better is coming! LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Ever the non-conformist, your powerful independent streak pushes you forward, encouraging you to stand up for your beliefs. Take an old friend to dinner; they needs someone to lean on. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

If life seems to be plodding along without much to show for your hard work, take it easy. Good news is coming — and you’ll need to back it up with positive thinking. You come across an old family treasure. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With the right attitude, you can move forward in leaps and bounds. It’s just a matter of harnessing your power, so clear the decks of anything that wastes your time or creates unnecessary hassle. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Good luck radiates, especially when you follow your entrepreneurial dreams. Do the hard work now, and you can clear any obstacles in your way later. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Making the effort to connect with others pays off, as the feelgood factor soars. You may want to spend more time with family too, especially if life has been extra hectic. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Life is on the up, and you’re thinking big, but best to keep plans close to your chest for now. Emotional peaks are possible, and you’ll want to steer clear of people who bring you down. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Leo: July 23 – August 22

If love seems out of balance, this is a great week to talk things through and inject some laughter into your relationship. Single? Be clear about what you want from someone early on. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

It’s time to put yourself first. This week is ideal for letting go of those situations or people that get in the way of your happiness. Tackle a new goal at work. LUCKY NUMBER: 10