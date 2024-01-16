YG and Saweetie have reportedly split after less than one year of dating.

The rappers’ decision to call it quits was amicable, according to an Instagram post by The Shade Room on Monday, January 15.

Their breakup was a “mutual decision and the two both feel as though they’d be better off as friends,” a source told the outlet, adding that the two performers are now making their careers their top priority.

Rumors began to swirl that YG, 33, and Saweetie, 30, whose real names are Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson and Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, respectively, were an item in the spring of 2023 after spending time together at Coachella. That May, their partnership was officially confirmed when they were spotted kissing on a romantic Mexican getaway.

The couple’s relationship appeared to be on the rocks well before they announced their split, as fans noted that they unfollowed each other on Instagram way back in September 2023. However, the pair was seemingly still together just a few weeks ago, as they were both spotted on an outing to the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 28, according to photos shared by The Daily Mail.

The day their split was made public, Saweetie shared a cryptic Instagram Story featuring a simple black screen with the caption, “God movin quick this year.” She also posted a photo slide of her shiny pink manicure and a selfie of her sitting in the backseat of a car, captioned, “lumie chrome tips, double R whips.”

YG’s last Instagram photo before the split announcement was a holiday slide of his two daughters, Harmony and Vibe. He captioned his December 26, 2023, post with, “my young queens,” surrounded by heart eye emojis.

YG was previously romantically linked to influencer Catelyn Sparks, singer Kehlani and actress Keke Palmer. He shares Harmony, 8, and Vibe, 5, with ex-girlfriend Catelyn, 29.

Saweetie’s last confirmed relationship before YG was rapper Quavo, whom she dated between 2018 and 2021 before calling it quits. Before Quavo, she dated Justin Combs, the son of rap legend Diddy, and Straight Outta Compton actor Keith Powers.

Even though she’s single again, don’t expect Saweetie — who partnered with Tinder on a fall 2023 campaign — to hit the dating apps.

The “ICY GIRL” singer admitted she felt “exposed” while using similar apps in college during a December 2023 interview with Elite Daily. Though she agreed that her fame would make checking out the apps these days difficult, Saweetie she didn’t write off the idea of finding online love altogether, saying she “liked the idea of a blind dating app.”

One thing that’s sure about Saweetie’s next relationship, though, it won’t be with a man who uses “thirsty” emojis.

“I’m just going to X you out,” she warned during her December 2023 interview with the outlet. “Like the drool one, that’s too thirsty right away.”