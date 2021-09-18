It’s safe to say Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith aren’t shy when it comes to their sex life.

Back in 2018, Jada revealed that she used to masturbate five times a day. During her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the actress chatted with her then-17-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, about the pleasures of self-love.

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” the mom of two candidly divulged. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point.” She went on to explain that she actually began worrying she was indulging in too much solo sex. “I think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day,'” she recalled.

Of course, this was hardly a surprising revelation. Despite her matter-of-fact method to the birds and the bees chat, Jada previously discussed “grapefruiting” — the oral sex trick in Girls Trip.

“You know that technique has been around for a while,” Jada told an Australian TV show host. Will “was the first one to tell me about it years ago — 10 years ago. And I was like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something?'”