TMI! Will Smith and Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s NSFW Quotes About Their Sex Life Will Make You Blush
It’s safe to say Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith aren’t shy when it comes to their sex life.
Back in 2018, Jada revealed that she used to masturbate five times a day. During her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the actress chatted with her then-17-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, about the pleasures of self-love.
“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” the mom of two candidly divulged. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point.” She went on to explain that she actually began worrying she was indulging in too much solo sex. “I think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day,'” she recalled.
Of course, this was hardly a surprising revelation. Despite her matter-of-fact method to the birds and the bees chat, Jada previously discussed “grapefruiting” — the oral sex trick in Girls Trip.
“You know that technique has been around for a while,” Jada told an Australian TV show host. Will “was the first one to tell me about it years ago — 10 years ago. And I was like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something?'”
This fruit had a memorable role in the 2017 film when character Dina, played by Tiffany Haddish, demonstrated the move on a banana. However, “grapefruiting” was first popularized by a 2014 YouTube video.
In the clip, a woman named Angel instructed viewers to cut the ends off of a grapefruit, make a hole in the middle, then put it over a guy’s penis. By moving it over his erection while also using your mouth, the move is supposed to make a guy feel like he’s receiving oral sex and having intercourse at the same time.
Willow once said her first introduction to sex happened when, as a teenager, she walked in on her parents doing the deed.
“I was going downstairs to get some juice, and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?'”
Jada believes that, while it’s not all about sex, “great sex” is an essential part of a good relationship, particularly one that goes back as long as her marriage does.
“Especially after being in a union for as long as I have been. It gets deep.”
Keep scrolling to see all of Will and Jada’s NSFW quotes about their sex life.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6