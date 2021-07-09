Not Shy! Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus and More Reveal Where They’ve Had Sex in Public

Celebrities aren’t shy when it comes to divulging too much information about their sex lives, including where they get it on. (Hint, it’s not always in the bedroom!)

While playing a game on LadyGang, Kat Graham revealed that she once had sex in a “crowded parking lot” in Pasadena, California. “I don’t mind [public sex],” she said, adding that the hookup went down in the backseat of a car. The actress also confessed that she and her partner once found a “little dark corner” in a restaurant to go at it.

Gerard Butler once admitted to having sex “in some crazy places … I had sex on the side of a volcano once. That was pretty cool. Actually, it was pretty hot,” he laughed during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “[And] on a glacier … I’ve gotta be honest, it was not fun. My ass stuck to the ice.”

As for what prompted both encounters, the Scottish actor was quick to respond, “If you’re somewhere interesting, you kind of think, ‘This would be nice to make this a more interesting story.'”

Jennifer Lopez got candid about the wildest place she, ahem, did the deed during Andy Cohen‘s show too. “A balcony, outside,” she revealed during an appearance. Hmm … with Ben Affleck, perhaps?

Chrissy Teigen claimed her most OMG sexual experience was on an airplane. “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first class,” the model dished to Cosmopolitan of her sky-high adventures with her husband, John Legend. “We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”

John, however, begged to differ. The singer said getting it on at a campaign event for Barack Obama in 2008 was a bit more daring. “It wasn’t at the White House, to be clear,” he explained. “It was in the dressing room.”

Scroll through the gallery to see stars who have admitted to (or been caught!) having sex in public.