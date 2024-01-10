Food Network star Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson was arrested on January 9 in Kentucky in connection with an incident where he illegally entered a woman’s home and allegedly threatened to kill her. Fans want to know more about what happened and what charges he’s facing.

Why Was Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson Arrested?

Ferguson allegedly entered a woman’s house in St. Matthews, Kentucky, and began punching her walls and yelling at her once inside, according to court documents obtained by WHAS TV news.

He then allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck and began choking her with both hands while threatening to kill her, according to the documents. There were also children present at the time.

The woman told authorities she was unable to breathe and later lost consciousness. When she came to, she said Ferguson had allegedly ripped off her shorts and demanded to see her private parts. Before he left the home, the victim claimed Ferguson stole her credit card, debit card, and ID. She was granted an emergency protection order on January 2, the same day as the incident.

What Charges Is Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson Facing?

Ferguson has been charged with strangulation, assault (domestic violence), causing minor injury, burglary, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief and theft of a stolen debit or credit card. He pleaded not guilty at a January 10 court appearance, where his bail was set at $10,000. Ferguson’s defense attorney said his client went to the woman’s home and saw another person there, which “led to an altercation.” His next court appearance in the case is scheduled for January 18.

How Did Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson Become Famous?

After Ferguson started a pop-up restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2012, he was featured on a local news program three years later, where he discussed how he went from being arrested for selling drugs to pursuing a career in cooking. That led to an appearance on Rachael Ray‘s syndicated daytime talk show where he got to meet his food idol, Emeril Lagasse

Ferguson currently hosts Superchef Grudge Match on the Food Network. He previously cohosted the 25th season of the network’s Worst Cooks in America alongside chef Anne Burrell, which premiered in January 2023. He has also appeared on other Food Network shows including Guy’s Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout, Chopped and Tiny Food Fight.

At home in Kentucky, Ferguson launched several restaurants including the now shuttered SuperChefs and Tha Drippin Crab.